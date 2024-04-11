Nomination Committee for Biovica International AB for the 2024 Annual General Meeting

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) The Nomination Committee prior to the 2024 Annual General Meeting will consist of three members, who shall represent the two shareholders with the highest number of shares who accept the assignment to be part of the Nomination Committee as of December 31, 2023, and the Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee then appoints a chairman among its members.

In accordance with the above guidelines, the Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting will consist of the following persons:

Anna Rylander Eklund, representing the Rylander family and associated companies.

Mats Danielsson, representing himself and Innovicum AB.

Lars Holmqvist, Chairman of the Board

The members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 17 percent of the shares and 25 percent of the votes in the company as of December 31, 2023.

The Nomination Committee's overall responsibility is to submit proposals regarding the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting, election and remuneration of Board members, election and remuneration of the auditor, as well as principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the company's nomination committee can do so via e-mail to ir@biovica.com or by letter to the address: Biovica International AB, Att: The Nomination Committee, Dag Hammarskjölds väg 54B, 752 37 Uppsala.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

