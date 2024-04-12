Biovica International: DiviTum TKa in Observational Trial

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, today announces that a observational trial with DiviTum TKa has started at Mayo Clinic in Florida. If successful, it will further validate the utility of DiviTum TKa as an effective tool for disease monitoring.

"The study evaluates DiviTum TKa's capacity as a predictive blood-based biomarker that can significantly impact treatment response, selection strategies, assessment of tumor aggressiveness, and patient survival rates. If successful, the study will further validate the utility of DiviTum TKa as an effective tool for disease monitoring," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

The study is conducted in 100 patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer undergoing standard of care therapies - either CDK4/6 inhibitors combined with endocrine therapy (ET) or ET monotherapy - over a period of two years, providing up to 27 serial samples per patient throughout the study. By conducting real-time serial measurements of thymidine kinase activity (TKa) in conjunction with patient characteristics, tumor features, disease stability, pharmacokinetics, and patient outcomes, the study aims to refine and enhance the precision of treatment approaches. The study is named "DiviTum TKa: A Biomarker Assay for Efficacy in HR+ Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Patients."

About Biovica

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

