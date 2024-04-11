

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) said first quarter production was in line with its expectations and consistent with guidance. The markets for the Group's products were encouraging in first quarter, with stronger than expected demand, particularly for ilmenite. Looking forward, Kenmare Resources expects production will strengthen through the rest of the year, due to a stronger grade profile and typically fewer seasonal power interruptions.



First quarter Heavy Mineral Concentrate production was 316,400 tonnes, in line with a year ago. Ilmenite production was 205,500 tonnes, in line with prior year. Total shipments were 242,900 tonnes, down 11% from prior year.



The Group said Kenmare is on track to achieve its 2024 guidance, with production still expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.



