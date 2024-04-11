

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK), a French financial services company, Thursday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe BPCE to sell Societe Generale Equipment Finance, the company's professional equipment financing businesses, for 1.1 billion euros.



Groupe BPCE would take over Societe Generale Equipment Finance's most of the activities, excluding that of Czech Republic and Slovakia.



The outstanding loans of the businesses covered by the Memorandum of Understanding comes to nearly 15 billion euros at the end of December 2023.



The transaction is estimated to have a positive impact of about 25 basis points on the Group's CET1 ratio after the closing the deal, which is expected in the first quarter of 2025.



'We announced that the Group would take strategic decisions to simplify its business portfolio and shape a more integrated, competitive and synergetic business model,' commented Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Group.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken