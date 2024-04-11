

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) on Thursday reported that its net revenue for the first quarter grew 4.9 percent, while it grew 5.3 percent organically, reflecting solid performance across all regions.



Publicis' net revenue grew 4.9 percent to 3.23 billion euros from last year's 3.08 billion euros. Exchange rates had a negative impact of 29 million euros, while acquisitions, net of disposals, accounted for an increase in net revenue of 18 million euros.



The company said its continued strong growth in the U.S. at 5 percent was driven by data and media. While growth was 6 percent in Europe, it was 7 percent in China.



Looking ahead to full year 2024, the company said it is confirming its targets set at its full year 2023 earnings, with organic growth between 4 - 5 percent.



