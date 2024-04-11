

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged down slightly on Thursday as investors looked ahead to a monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank and remarks by president Christine Lagarde for clues on the timeline for interest-rate cuts.



The benchmark DAX was down 23 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,075 after edging up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Gerresheimer AG, a maker of packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, fell about 1 percent after reporting a slight decline in first-quarter net income.



Airline Lufthansa declined 1.5 percent after an announcement that it has suspended its flights to and from Tehran because of the present situation in the Middle East.



Asian markets ended on a mixed note earlier today while U.S. stock futures were down slightly ahead of the release of producer price data and key bank earnings.



