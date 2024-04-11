

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in just over three years, largely due to a slowdown in food prices along with cheaper costs for utilities, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in March, slightly slower than the 3.7 percent rise in February.



The latest rate was the weakest since February 2021, when inflation stood at 3.1 percent.



Core inflation weakened to a more than two-year low of 4.4 percent from 5.1 percent a month ago.



Food prices rose at a slower pace of 0.7 percent after rising 2.2 percent in February. At the same time, utility costs were 3.1 percent less expensive.



On a monthly comparison, consumer prices increased 0.8 percent in March versus a 0.7 percent gain in February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken