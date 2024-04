WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pepco Group NV (POM), a British fashion retailer, said on Thursday that it has appointed Stephan Borchert as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1.



Last year, the company had announced the resignation of previous CEO Trevor Masters.



From 2018 to 2022, Borchert served as CEO of GrandVision, an optical retail operating firm, until it was acquired by EssilorLuxottica in 2022.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken