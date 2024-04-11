

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom and Ukraine have signed a new agreement to encourage cooperation on defense and industrial issues.



The signing, which took place in Kyiv, came during UK's largest ever trade mission to Ukraine, with a delegation of 29 UK businesses travelling to the country to speak about their expertise and find opportunities for cooperation.



In an effort to make Ukraine's military operations in the fight against Russia more efficient, both countries will work together to tackle security challenges, enhance defense industries, and deliver high-profile joint projects over the coming months.



The agreement will pave the way for dozens of projects between some of the UK's biggest defense companies, Ukraine's Armed Forces and companies. It will range from establishing strategic military repair facilities to rebuilding civilian infrastructure and implementing technology to defend against cyber-attacks, according to UK Defense Ministry.



During the trade mission to Kyiv, UK defense company BAE Systems agreed to a contract with the UK Ministry of Defense to maintain and repair L119 Light Guns which were donated by the UK to Ukraine for using them in the war.



UK Minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands, who accompanied the business delegation and signed the arrangement, said, 'Now is the time to double down on our support so Ukraine not only wins the war but emerges from it as a strong and resilient country.'



The UK has so far provided almost $15 billion in military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken