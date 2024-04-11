

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital LLC, a middle-market private equity firm, said on Thursday that it has signed a deal to acquire the dental segment or HuFriedyGroup of Steris Plc (STE), a medical devices company, for undisclosed sum.



Anthony DiSimone, CEO of Peak Rock, said: 'This investment exemplifies Peak Rock's deep experience and capability in executing complex carve-out transactions. It also highlights our continuing efforts to expand our investments in resilient businesses in the healthcare sector. We believe that HuFriedyGroup represents an excellent platform for growth through near-term organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.'



Founded in 1908, HuFriedyGroup is a maker of instruments, infection prevention products, instrument management systems, and conscious sedation products for the dental industry.



Headquartered in Chicago, it serves customers in around 100 countries, and has about 1,500 staff across over 20 global manufacturing facilities and locations.



STE was trading up by 2.50 percent at $214.45 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



