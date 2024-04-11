Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "7KU". Prismo Metals shares are also cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRIZ) and on the OTCQB in the United States (OTCQB: PMOMF).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

Prismo also announced that it will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2024 investment conference in Frankfurt which will take place on May 3rd and 4th. Members of Prismo's management team will be having meetings with interested investors throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors. The Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2024 is organized by Soar Financial Partners.

Alain Lambert, Executive Chairman of Prismo commented: "In my view, working on reaching a wide range of investors and broadening the shareholder base is an integral part of running an exploration company as it can have a direct impact on the cost of capital. European investors have a long history of investing in Canadian exploration companies and we felt it made sense at this stage to facilitate trading by listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. I look forward to spending time on the road in Europe and introducing our company to investors. I am particularly looking forward to participating in the renowned Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2024 in early May which will be followed by a multi-city road show in Europe."

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are very selective when it comes to inviting companies to attend our conferences. Following two virtual, and five in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector. We are pleased to welcome Prismo Metals as a participant."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

