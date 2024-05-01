Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

This move will allow Co-Founder and former President & CEO, Dr. Craig Gibson to move into the role of Chief Exploration Officer (CXO) to focus more on the execution of field programs and exploration strategies.

Dr. Craig Gibson commented: "My position as President and CEO was intended to be temporary during Prismo's startup, as my strength has always been advancing projects through exploration work. I think this is the time to make the change, and I welcome Steve and Alain to their new positions."

Steve Robertson is a geologist with over 35 years of mining industry experience, having played key roles in building and advancing projects from exploration through to production. His career history includes working for majors, mid-tier producers and several C-suite roles at junior resource companies. Mr. Robertson's responsibilities during his 24-year tenure at Imperial Metals included oversight of exploration, government relations, permitting, community relations, aboriginal affairs and corporate communications. Notably, he led the exploration team that completed the deep drilling program at Red Chris that revealed the significance of that deposit as a world-class porphyry copper system.

Dr. Gibson, Mr. Robertson and Mr. Lambert recorded a video regarding the changes announced today. The video is available on the Company's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@prismometals.

Mr. Lambert noted that "Under Craig's leadership as CEO, we took the Company public, executed several financings, advanced our Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos projects in Mexico with nearly 8,000 meters of drilling, established a strategic relationship with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) and optioned a 75% interest in the promising Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as I have done since the founding of the Company in 2019."

As CEO Mr. Lambert will continue to bring his wealth of experience in capital markets and also his legal background as he practiced as a lawyer prior to a 35-year career in financing and advising small and medium-sized companies. Mr. Lambert has been involved in private and public financings totaling more than $1 billion and has an extensive network of investors, investment bankers, analysts, and investor relations professionals. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B.) from the University of Montréal and a diploma of collegial studies, specializing in administration from the College Jean-de-Brébeuf, Montréal, Québec.

Louis Doyle, Director of Prismo stated, "The board is delighted to have both Steve and Alain take a more direct role in management of the Company while allowing Craig to concentrate on exploration, at this critical time. Prismo now has the right management mix to manage the three very strategic projects at this time when commodity prices are showing the strength that we have been waiting for, for years."

Mr. Robertson was granted 250,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") subject to certain vesting requirements. Each vested RSU entitles Mr. Robertson to receive one common share. The grant subject is to the Company's long-term performance incentive plan, which was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 29, 2022. A copy of the incentive plan is included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the meeting dated Aug. 31, 2022, available via the company's profile on SEDAR.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207563

SOURCE: Prismo Metals Inc.