

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) is up over 90% at $3.10. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM) is up over 46% at $3.90. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) is up over 36% at $64.35. Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) is up over 28% at $9.53. BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) is up over 14% at $4.99. N2OFF, Inc. (NITO) is up over 14% at $1.59. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is up over 12% at $7.32. ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ) is up over 12% at $3.24. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) is up over 12% at $1.12. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is up over 10% at $2.50. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA) is up over 8% at $45.11. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is up over 6% at $3.60. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is up over 6% at $1.15.



In the Red



Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is down over 41% at $1.40. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is down over 15% at $1.12. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is down over 13% at $20.30. SolarBank Corporation (SUUN) is down over 13% at $5.03. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is down over 12% at $9.30. AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) is down over 11% at $12.76. CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is down over 9% at $72.09. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is down over 8% at $1.23. DigiAsia Corp. (FAAS) is down over 7% at $8.11. Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) is down over 7% at $1.95. Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 7% at $1.78.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken