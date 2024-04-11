

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), reported results from a Phase 3 study evaluating AJOVY for the prevention of migraine in adult Chinese patients. In the study, AJOVY achieved primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, significantly reducing the number of migraine days experienced per month, showing superior efficacy over placebo. In the study, AJOVY was safe and well tolerated with no safety signals observed.



The company said this data is consistent with the previous phase 3 data for AJOVY which was approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults in the U.S. in 2018 and in the EU in 2019.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken