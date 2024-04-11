Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world, is pleased to announce it has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Me Raw Trade Ltd. ("Me Raw") to distribute both JustCBD and Vessel branded products in Poland.

Me Raw is an independent private company focused on bringing novel and high-end products to the Polish market, while bridging the rapidly changing cannabis laws between Poland and the rest of the world.

Me Raw will represent these brands to dispensaries, smoke shops, convenience stores and gas stations across Poland, including the ability to offer white label services to certain leading brands in the region. Me Raw will be the exclusive distributor to Polish retailers for a period of one year, with an option to extend. Flora Growth will also reserve the right to expand Me Raw's sales territory to include, at Flora's discretion, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Georgia, and Uzbekistan.

The Polish Pharmaceutical Chamber estimates that the potential number of medical cannabis users could reach 300,000, while the number of legal cannabis users (both medical and CBD) is expected to reach 1.3 million by 2026. The Polish medicinal cannabis market is expected to be worth at least €2.0 billion by 2028. It is estimated that the vape pen and dry herb vaporisers represent a multi-billion-dollar industry and are expected to grow exponentially, from $5 billion to $15 billion in 2031.

"Poland is an exceptionally fast-growing cannabis market in the EU and the country has gone to great lengths to become a leader in cannabis regulations in the region," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer at Flora. "Through Me Raw, we are engaged in conversations with large scale retailers across the region who are now beginning to adopt a wide range of CBD products and cannabis accessories for which Flora Growth excels."

"This collaboration opens new possibilities for expansion and promotion of products that are expected to be warmly received by Polish consumers looking for innovative and high-quality CBD products and vaporization accessories," said Andrzej Jankowski of Me Raw. "Our shared mission, based on delivering products that meet the highest standards, will form the foundation for a long-lasting partnership that is anticipated to exceed expectations in the Polish and EU markets."

