

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed $2.9 million fine against Asia Pacific Airlines.



FAA prposed a fine of $2,436,850 to the Honolulu-based airliner for allegedly using unqualified pilots on 163 Boeing 757 flights between December 20, 2022, and February 1, 2023.



FAA proposed fine of $250,000 to Asia Pacific Airlines for allegedly operating Boeing 757 aircraft on 121 flights without authority from an individual who was authorized to exercise operational control of those flights.



Asia Pacific was also fined for allegedly conducting 30 flights with Boeing 757 aircraft that did not comply with conditions and limitations when certain equipment was out of service.



Another fine of $64,000 was imposed for allegedly failing to document engine monitoring and continually assess engine reliability for Boeing 757 aircraft used in Extended-range Twin-engine Operations Performance Standards (ETOPS) between at least Aug. 20, 2021, and Nov. 22, 2021; and failing to perform the required removal of an engine that exceeded allowable temperatures on a July 21, 2022, flight.



FAA said Asia Pacific Airlines has 30 days after receiving its enforcement letters to respond to the agency.



