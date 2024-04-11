TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today released financial information for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024.
"Despite anticipated positive impacts from revisions to the Journalism Tax Credit and implementation of the Online News Act, the media industry in Canada continues to face major challenges as demonstrated by recent announcements of the creditor protection filings of each of Black Press and Saltwire," said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO. "We remain focused on transforming our business and delivering a sustainable news media model for the future and appreciate the continued support of the provincial and federal governments, which are critical to ensuring a robust local media infrastructure."
Second Quarter Operating Results
Revenue for the quarter was $97.3 million as compared to $111.8 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $14.5 million (13.0%). The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $11.3 million (20.8%) and circulation revenue of $4.1 million (11.1%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $2.4 million (20.5%).
Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $10.2 million, or 9.1%, for the quarter ended February 29, 2024, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease relates to decreases in compensation, newsprint, production and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in distribution expense.
Operating loss before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $4.8 million, an increase of $4.3 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating loss before depreciation, amortization and restructuring is due to the decrease in total revenue, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring.
Net loss in the quarter ended February 29, 2024 was $20.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $20.8 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of decreases in depreciation and restructuring expenses, as well as a decrease in foreign exchange losses, partially offset by an increase in operating loss before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, and a decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets.
Year-to-Date Operating Results
Revenue for the six months ended February 29, 2024 was $202.0 million as compared to $236.0 million in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $34.0 million or 14.4%. The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $25.8 million (21.5%) and circulation revenue of $11.2 million (14.6%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $6.0 million (28.6%).
Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $30.8 million or 13.3% for the six months ended February 29, 2024, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease relates to decreases in compensation, newsprint, production and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in distribution expense.
Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring of $1.1 million in the six months ended February 29, 2024 represents a decrease of $3.2 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease is due to the decrease in total revenue, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring.
Net loss in the six months ended February 29, 2024 was $30.7 million, as compared to a net loss of $36.7 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of decreases in depreciation and restructuring expenses, as well as a decrease in foreign exchange losses, partially offset by a decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, loss on debt refinancing, a decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets and an increase in interest expense.
Additional Information
Additional information, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's website at www.postmedia.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include information that is "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect the implementation and results of the Company's transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings, the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company's brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.
For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
Revenues
Advertising
43,152
54,483
94,004
119,756
Circulation
32,865
36,988
65,453
76,638
Parcel services
14,170
11,762
26,961
20,958
Other
7,151
8,592
15,534
18,649
Total revenues
97,338
111,825
201,952
236,001
Expenses
Compensation
34,513
40,777
69,774
84,855
Newsprint
2,812
4,321
6,062
9,647
Distribution
37,491
33,085
69,385
66,304
Production
10,340
14,169
21,614
30,448
Other operating
16,975
20,003
34,037
40,447
Operating (loss) income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring
(4,793
)
(530
)
1,080
4,300
Depreciation
2,271
4,220
5,766
6,884
Amortization
2,059
2,483
4,173
4,618
Restructuring
1,719
4,444
3,280
6,059
Operating loss
(10,842
)
(11,677
)
(12,139
)
(13,261
)
Interest expense
9,092
8,625
17,770
16,942
Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans
343
350
689
699
Gain on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, and other assets
(84
)
(1,609
)
(998
)
(3,136
)
(Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
(217
)
(55
)
(131
)
386
Loss on debt refinancing
-
-
367
-
Foreign currency exchange losses
121
1,793
869
8,535
Loss before income taxes
(20,097
)
(20,781
)
(30,705
)
(36,687
)
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
(20,097
)
(20,781
)
(30,705
)
(36,687
)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.37
)
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.37
)
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
5,486
6,191
Restricted cash
-
6,968
Trade and other receivables
38,530
46,764
Assets held-for-sale
5,174
2,560
Inventory
2,758
3,408
Prepaid expenses and other assets
9,084
8,837
Total current assets
61,032
74,728
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment
39,689
48,299
Right of use assets
23,804
26,780
Derivative financial instruments and other assets
2,016
3,335
Intangible assets
15,366
16,236
Total assets
141,907
169,378
Liabilities and Deficiency
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
35,923
35,609
Provisions
4,685
10,201
Deferred revenue
16,683
17,841
Current portion of lease obligations
7,894
8,320
Current portion of long-term debt
15,728
17,772
Total current liabilities
80,913
89,743
Non-Current Liabilities
Long-term debt
308,252
292,524
Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities
34,613
35,131
Lease obligations
21,503
24,286
Total liabilities
445,281
441,684
Deficiency
Capital stock
820,357
820,131
Contributed surplus
19,077
18,923
Deficit
(1,142,808
)
(1,111,360
)
Total deficiency
(303,374
)
(272,306
)
Total liabilities and deficiency
141,907
169,378
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
Cash Generated (Utilized) by:
Operating Activities
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
(20,097
)
(20,781
)
|
(30,705
)
(36,687
)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation
2,271
4,220
5,766
6,884
Amortization
2,059
2,483
4,173
4,618
Loss on debt refinancing
-
-
367
-
(Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
(217
)
(55
)
(131
)
386
Non-cash interest
8,598
6,527
15,849
12,937
Gain on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets
(84
)
(1,609
)
(998
)
(3,136
)
Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(266
)
1,815
742
8,540
Share-based compensation plans
177
236
380
531
Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans
343
350
689
699
Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense
(692
)
(1,011
)
(1,472
)
(1,886
)
Net change in non-cash operating accounts
9,055
6,171
1,478
(2,813
)
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
1,147
(1,654
)
(3,862
)
(9,927
)
Investing Activities
Net proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets
707
16,310
3,072
20,866
Purchases of property and equipment
(153
)
(29
)
(397
)
(107
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(203
)
(163
)
(326
)
(165
)
Cash flows from investing activities
351
16,118
2,349
20,594
Financing activities
Repayment of senior secured notes
-
(21,060
)
(24,475
)
(21,060
)
Repayment of first lien senior secured notes
(699
)
-
(699
)
-
Restricted cash
-
5,286
6,968
730
Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility
-
7,000
8,500
14,000
Repayment of senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility
-
-
(14,500
)
-
Advances from asset-based lending credit facility
3,956
-
3,956
-
Repayment of asset-based lending facility
(4,170
)
-
(4,170
)
-
Repayment of unsecured promissory notes
-
-
(4,696
)
-
Issuance of first lien senior secured notes
-
-
20,158
-
Issuance of asset-based lending facility
-
-
15,393
-
Debt issuance costs
(678
)
-
(2,418
)
-
Lease payments
(1,628
)
(1,860
)
(3,209
)
(3,451
)
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(3,219
)
(10,634
)
808
(9,781
)
Net change in cash for the period
(1,721
)
3,830
(705
)
886
Cash at beginning of period
7,207
9,117
6,191
12,061
Cash at end of period
5,486
12,947
5,486
12,947
Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows
Interest paid
427
1,401
2,707
4,112
Contacts
For more information:
Media Contact
Communications
inquiries@postmedia.com
Investor Contact
John Bode
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer
investors@postmedia.com