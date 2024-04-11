

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Announcing the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, the Treasury Department revealed the sale attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.671 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



The Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 4.331 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.



The Treasury announced the details of this month's twenty-year bonds auction earlier in the day, revealing plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken