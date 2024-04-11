

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Cycle has recalled about half a million bicycle stem raisers due to fall hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled stem raiser can shift during use, causing the bicycle's handlebar to shift unexpectantly, posing a fall hazard.



The company has received one report of a stem raiser shifting during use. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Delta Cycle and Dimension Stem Raisers with the model numbers TD3318B, TD3318S, TD3418B, and TD3418S for the Delta Cycle brand, and SM1977 and SM1979 for the Dimension brand. The stem raisers were sold in black and silver, and measure between five inches and seven inches high.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled stem raisers, and contact Delta Cycle to schedule a free repair at an independent bicycle dealer.



The recalled stem raisers were sold at REI and local bicycle stores nationwide and online at Designbydelta.com and Amazon.com from January 1998 through January 2024 for about $46.



