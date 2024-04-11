

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent study conducted by researchers at McGill University in Canada, children who are addicted to video games may have a higher likelihood of experiencing psychotic episodes, including hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia later in life.



The study, entitled 'Trajectories of Adolescent Media Use and Their Associations with Psychotic Experiences,' was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry and analyzed data from 1,226 participants born between 1997 and 1998.



The study found that approximately 12% of the participants frequently played video games between the ages of 12 and 17. This group mainly came from lower-income households and exhibited higher levels of mental health and interpersonal challenges during their youth. The researchers also observed that individuals with higher levels of video gaming and fluctuating patterns of computer use throughout adolescence showed elevated levels of psychotic experiences by the age of 23.



The study suggests that children and teenagers may turn to video games as a way to cope with emotional issues and foster social connections due to the accessibility of gaming compared to other activities, especially in the face of economic instability, mental health problems, and interpersonal difficulties.



The researchers also emphasized the importance of balancing media use with other aspects of well-being, stating that 'Understanding the environmental determinants and psychosocial functions of media use during adolescence may help better integrate digital technologies in the prevention and management of [psychotic experiences].'



The researchers hope that this study will help psychologists identify factors contributing to psychotic symptoms in teenagers and develop effective interventions to support them.



