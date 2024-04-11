

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is bringing its flagship generative artificial intelligence-powered photo editing tools to all Android and iPhone users for free, starting May 15.



The company announced in a blog post that the photo-editing tool Magic Editor, earlier exclusive to Google Pixel 8 users and Google One subscribers, uses AI to mimic editing tools like Photoshop. It helps the users to perform photo edits, such as filling gaps, repositioning objects, removing unwanted objects, and making adjustments in the background and foreground.



Further, the tech giant said that all the users can take advantage of 10 Magic Editor save for free per month, but to use more than that users have to subscribe to the Premium Google One plan, which starts at 2TB of storage for $10 per month or $100 annually.



Additionally, Google is also bringing other features like Photo Unblur, Sky suggestions, Color pop, HDR effect for photos and videos, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Cinematic Photos, Styles in the Collage Editor, and Video Effects, to Google Photos for free, MacRumors reports.



However, Google emphasized that to use the editing tool mobile device must be Android 8.0 or iOS 15 or higher, whereas for ChromeOS users, the device must be a Chromebook Plus with version 118+ or at 3 GB RAM.



