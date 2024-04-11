

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Health Department of Detroit said that an unvaccinated 4-year-old child has been diagnosed with measles, raising the total cases in Michigan to 5.



'The family of the child with measles is following all isolation protocols,' the health officials stated. 'At this time, no other cases of measles have been associated with this incident, including among family members of the child who was suspected on April 3rd and confirmed on April 9, 2024.'



However, the officials suspect that other people at three health care locations - Acadian Urgent Care, Rite Health Pharmacy, and Children's Hospital of Michigan Emergency Room, might have been exposed to the virus as the child visited there earlier for medical treatment.



Officials urged the people present at these locations to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days, and further advised them to take the help of a doctor in case they experience any symptoms.



Measles can cause symptoms like mild to moderate fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes. Some people even suffer from stomach problems and pneumonia.



'Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air,' Denise Fair Razo, the Detroit Health Department's Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement. 'While this case appears to be a single isolated case at this time, we want everyone to be aware that measles is so contagious that 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected.'



In March, CDC advised healthcare officials and early childhood education providers to make sure that students receive measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccines. Children are advised to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first administered between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years old.



So far this year, 113 measles cases have been reported across 18 states in the U.S., according to the CDC website.



