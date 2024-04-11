

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuckDuckGo recently unveiled a new paid subscription service called 'Privacy Pro,' which offers a 3-in-1 package, that includes a virtual private network (VPN) that uses the open-source WireGuard protocol, the removal of personal information from devices, and around-the-clock identity theft restoration services.



The pricing for this plan is $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and it is currently accessible only to U.S. residents.



This marks the company's initial step towards incorporating a subscription service directly into the DuckDuckGo browser, streamlining the need for separate installations. While DuckDuckGo's browser, search engine, plugins, and email protection have been historically free, Privacy Pro represents the company's first venture into a paid subscription model.



The DuckDuckGo browser ensures private search and browsing experiences, and with Privacy Pro, users can enhance their privacy further by limiting data brokers' access to personal information and securing their internet connection. This includes concealing their location and device IP addresses from visited sites, all within one unified platform.



The VPN, which utilizes the open-source WireGuard protocol, protects users' identities during internet browsing.



DuckDuckGo's service for removing personal information scans various data broker sites to identify and request the deletion of details such as names and addresses.



Regarding identity theft restoration, the Privacy Pro plan offers 24/7 support for recovering losses related to identity theft, including financial losses, as well as assistance in managing credit reports, and official documents.



