

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it increased its spend with suppliers and local businesses in Australia to more than A$16.1 billion in 2023, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to support communities where it operates.



This was an increase of 5 per cent on the previous year and was spent with more than 5,800 businesses, including Australian owned and operated businesses and locally owned and managed branches of global companies. The spend helped support tens of thousands of Australian jobs and delivered a significant economic contribution to communities across the country, the company said in a statement.



As part of the spend, more than A$727 million was spent with 168 Indigenous businesses across Australia - an increase of 29 per cent on the year before.



There was also a 25.5 per cent increase in spending with local businesses across Australia to A$1.2 billion.



