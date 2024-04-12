

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a maximum ceiling amount of about $4.1 billion. The ordering period spans from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2029, with an option to extend through April 30, 2034.



The contract is aimed at accelerating innovation and sustaining Lockheed Martin's leadership in developing the Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) system, the company said.



Under the new C2BMC-Next scope, the system will undergo significant upgrades, incorporating the latest 21st Century Security technology. These enhancements are designed to enable faster, multi-domain coordinated responses to emerging threats. The Lockheed Martin team will primarily conduct this work at a new facility in Huntsville, Alabama, along with locations in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



