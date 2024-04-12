Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 11 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 11 April 2024 708.90 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 702.17 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
12 April 2024