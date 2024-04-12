Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) today announced that John Barnet will be joining Luxora, Inc. as advisory board member.

Luxora is delighted to announce the addition of John, a distinguished figure in the legal cannabis sector, to its Advisory Board. With an extensive background that encompasses innovative cultivation practices within the Canadian market, John's expertise spans the development of mass-scale cannabis cultivation techniques for facilities of various sizes, from 40,000 to 1,000,000 square feet.

"The Luxora team has had the opportunity to meet with John on multiple occasions to discuss the Luxora Solutions project's opportunities in Germany. We are particularly pleased to welcome John as an advisor. With his extensive experience in designing and operating large-scale grow facilities across multiple continents as Director of Cultivation, he brings invaluable insights to our team," states Jan Schwager, CEO of Luxora, Inc..

John's journey in the cannabis industry is notable for his pioneering work. Starting in 2016, he was among the initial cohort of twenty employees at Aurora Cannabis Inc., rising to the position of Senior Director of Cultivation by 2021. His trajectory continued as he took on the role of Senior Crop Consultant at ALPS Inc. from 2022 to 2023.

At Luxora, John will leverage his profound insights to offer advisory support in several key areas: facility design, process definition, and the creation of tailored fertigation formulas and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Luxora Solutions in Germany. His role is also crucial in augmenting the consultancy services provided to cannabis clubs, underlining his broad influence across various aspects of the industry.

Luxora is proud to welcome John to our team. His track record of innovation and leadership in cannabis cultivation and consultancy is unparalleled. We look forward to his contributions as we expand our initiatives in the German market, confident in the knowledge and experience he brings to our Advisory Board.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

Follow Magic Lappen on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more information and updates.

Follow The Magic Lappen on Instagram: @themagiclappen

Shop on our website: https://www.the-magic-lappen.com/

Visit the CBDD/ Berliner Innovation: www.berlinerinnovation.de

See our innovative Anti-Slip product: www.berlinr13.de

For questions, please contact us at: investors@libra9.de

About LUXORA Inc.

LUXORA Inc. is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For inquiries, please contact Investor Relations: investors@luxora-holding.com

For more information, please visit: www.luxora-holding.com

Follow Us: Twitter | Instagram.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205239

SOURCE: CBD of Denver Inc.