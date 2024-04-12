Readymag Inc: Readymag Nominated for the Webby Awards Alongside Adobe and Vimeo as the Best Digital Tool for Creative Production

The female-led design tool is rallying for the Webby Awards with industry giants

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Readymag, a no-code design tool for creating websites, has been nominated for the Webby Awards in the Software Services & Platforms and Creative Production category. Among its competitors are power players such as video editing software Adobe Premiere Pro, video platform Vimeo, and video editors Captions and VSCO.

Readymag nominated for the Webby Awards

Readymag, the no-code design tool for outstanding websites, occupies a distinct niche between simple website builders and intricate systems that demand developer involvement. Created by designers for designers, Readymag has an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, a wide range of impressive animations, comprehensive toolkit for collaborative work, and advanced typography up its sleeve. Ideal for a variety of web publications from landing pages and corporate websites to pitch decks, editorials, portfolios, and interactive prototypes, Readymag is trusted by industry leaders like Amazon, Airbnb, Skyscanner, Complex Media, and Atlas Obscura.

"We're proud to share this nomination with our incredible creator community that, over the years, has chosen the tool to bring their fearless ideas to life," says Diana Kasay, co-founder and CEO of Readymag. "In the decade since Readymag's launch, our users have created over 3 million websites, many of which have earned prestigious accolades themselves. Being recognized alongside industry giants like Adobe and Vimeo fills our team and our design community with equal pride."

Hailed as the 'Internet's highest honor' by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Each year, in the Software Services & Platforms and Creative Production category, the jury selects the best solutions that assist in creative services and production of a project, including visual design software, production workflow software, and filming and editing software. Over the years, winners in this category have included companies such as Adobe, Canva, Podcastle, and Blender.

In 2023, Readymag received a nomination for the 27th Annual Webby Awards with its The Faces Behind Typefaces digital editorial. The webspecial delves into the legacies of pioneering typeface designers and their profound impact on the creative field. Now, the Readymag tool itself has garnered a nomination among nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide. It competes for both the Webby Award and the Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by the public until April 18, 2024.

Contact Information

Alisa Kusti

Communications Manager

alisa.kusti@readymag.com

SOURCE: Readymag

View the original press release on newswire.com.