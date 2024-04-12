Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Alexia Helgason as VP, Corporate Communications, augmenting the Company's management team with her extensive experience in issuer communications.

Ms. Helgason is a seasoned Corporate Communications and Investor Relations professional from Vancouver, BC with a track record of over 28 years' experience in corporate environments, working for TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC traded companies. She has expertise in developing and implementing communication strategies and investor relations programs aimed at building awareness of public issuers, engaging, and guiding stakeholders, and supporting business strategies. Ms. Helgason worked for TSXV for 12 years in business development and marketing, focusing on promoting TSXV listings and services. She subsequently served as the TSX Relationship Manager for Western Canada. In this role, Ms. Helgason managed the relationships with over 800 mining issuers and the mining community. Ms. Helgason holds a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. John Proust, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Alexia to our team. She brings new perspectives and valuable expertise to our communication and investor programs with a fresh and strategic approach to increasing market awareness and sharing our Company's propositions for value creation with the market." Ms. Helgason added, "Japan Gold represents an exciting opportunity with a unique investment story, and I am extremely pleased to join such an experienced and dynamic management team. I am looking forward to communicating and engaging with our shareholders and the financial community at this important juncture in the Company's growth."

The Company anticipates that Ms. Helgason's duties will include, broadly, overseeing all facets of the Company's external corporate communications, including media and digital communications, key stakeholder communications, and investor relations, as well as managing internal corporate communications.

Pursuant to the terms of an agreement between Portland Management Inc. and Ms. Helgason (the "Agreement"), Ms. Helgason will receive $120,000 per annum as consideration for her services under the agreement. Ms. Helgason's salary will be provided bi-weekly by Portland Management Inc., who will invoice the Company for such compensation. Additionally, the Company intends to issue Ms. Helgason 200,000 stock options in accordance with its Equity Incentive Plan and subject to TSXV approval. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per option share for a period of five years with a vesting schedule of 25% on grant and 25% every six (6) months thereafter. The Agreement is for an indefinite term and Ms. Helgason does not currently hold any other interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly.

The Company thanks Ms. Brenda Dayton for her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,561,682 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,200,000 stock options to the President and COO in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and subject to TSXV approval. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share. Both the RSUs and stock options vest and become exercisable over three years, 33.3% at the end of each year on the anniversary of the date of grant.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration across Japan. The Company holds a portfolio of over 3,000 square kilometres of prospecting applications and prospecting rights which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and is prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop, and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies.

