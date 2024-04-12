

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.331 billion, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $447.9 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $17.242 billion from $14.303 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.331 Bln. vs. $447.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.94 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $17.242 Bln vs. $14.303 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken