Red Light Holland Advances Psilocybin Research Collaboration with CCrest Labs and PharmAla Biotech

Largest Shipment of Psilocybin from the Company's Farm in the Netherlands to Canada Successfully Completed

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce significant progress in its collaboration with CCrest Laboratories Inc. ("CCrest Labs"), a cGMP-certified pharmaceutical laboratory based in Montreal, which possesses a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License and PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) ("PharmAla"), following the successful shipment of psilocybin truffles to Canada.

On April 8th, 2024, Red Light Holland initiated its largest shipment to date, sending 5 kg (5000 grams) of freshly cultivated natural psilocybin truffles from its farm in the Netherlands to CCrest Labs in Montreal, Canada. This milestone shipment, facilitated by a 5th Health Canada approved psilocybin import permit, marks a pivotal moment in the Company's commitment to advancing psychedelic research.

"We are excited to continue our work with CCrest Laboratories and PharmAla as we delve deeper into the therapeutic potential of psilocybin," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This largest and most significant shipment to date, underscores our dedication to research and development in the psychedelic space. We anticipate near term insights and updates to emerge from this collaboration."

The truffles will be utilized in an experimental research project aimed at developing a process for commercial manufacturing of natural-source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) derived from Red Light Holland's psilocybin truffles. This project represents a critical step towards expanding access to standardized psilocybin products and exploring their potential therapeutic applications.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

About Shaman Pharma Corp.

Shaman Pharma is a federally registered Canadian corporation with the mission to power outstanding psychedelic life science innovation. Accelerating time-to-market through its portfolio of assets, Shaman launches and consolidates revenue-driven pharma-biotech life sciences ventures focused on supplying psychedelic drugs & novel active ingredients.

The Company cannot make medical claims and is purely in a R&D phase with its partners CCrest Labs and PharmAla Biotech Holdings inc.

