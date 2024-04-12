

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including utility vehicles, treadmills, mini speakers, zipline kits, mattresses, quilts and shams, ski boots, liquid fuel bottles, and rugs, citing various reasons.



Intimidator recalled Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles or UTVs citing crash hazard, while Johnson Health Tech North America expanded its recall of Matrix T1 and T3 commercial treadmills due to risk of fire.



Further, Yoto called back Mini Speakers for children for burn and fire hazards; Zipline Kits were recalled for fall risk; and Red Land Cotton called back Quilts and Shams due to laceration risk.



The CPSC recalls also include Fischer Sports' Junior Ski Boots for fall risk, Innovative Bedding Solutions and SBL's GhostBed Natural mattresses for fire risk, BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles due to risk of poisoning and burn, as well as Touchat Area Rugs for fire risk.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



Intimidator UTVs



Batesville, Arkansas-based Intimidator called back about 19,264 units of Intimidator and Mahindra branded utility vehicles. The recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, GC1K and electric utility vehicles. The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. The serial range of the recalled Intimidator UTVs is 000000 to 014034, and of Mahindra UTVs is 000000 to 010545.



The vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. and sold at Intimidator and Mahindra authorized dealers nationwide from August 2013 through November 2023 for between $11,000 and $21,500.



According to the agency, the universal joint can fail and pierce and sever the brake line, posing a crash hazard. The recall was initiated after the firm received 40 reports of incidents, including 12 involving a brake line impact. However, no injuries have been reported.



Johnson Health Tech Treadmills



Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. has called back about 9,700 units of Matrix Fitness T1xe, T3x, and T3xm Commercial Treadmills. This is in addition to the about 19,900 units previously recalled in January 2022.



The recalled treadmills were manufactured in China and Taiwan from March 2018 through January 2024. They were sold at Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide from March 2018 through January 2024 for between $3,400 and $8,900.



The power cord can become loose from the treadmill's power socket, posing a fire hazard. Matrix Fitness has received one report of a fire in a fitness facility since the last recall, in addition to the 58 reported in the January 2022 recall, of the treadmill's power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire. But, no injuries have been reported so far.



Yoto Mini Speakers



New York-based Yoto Inc. recalled about 251,165 units of Yoto Mini speakers for children in the U.S. In addition, about 18,932 were sold in Canada. The recall involves model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860. The Yoto Mini is operated by use of Yoto cards and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio, and podcasts. The speakers are pale gray with orange tactile controls and a pixel display.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold online at us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and maisonette.com, and in toy and gift stores nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024 for about $70.



The speaker's lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. The recall was initiated after the company received six reports from U.S. consumers and one from a UK consumer of the speaker overheating or melting. No injuries have been reported.



Zipline Kits



China-based Jugader called back about 6,600 units of Zipline Kits containing a cable wire that is 160-foot long and 4-mm thick, a blue trolley, and a hanging plastic seat.



They were manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Amazon.com from March 2020 through June 2023 for about $140.



The zipline's stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard. The firm has received 20 reports of the cable breaking, resulting in nine injuries including lacerations and one broken clavicle.



Quilts and Shams



Moulton, Alabama-based Red Land Cotton called back about 17,400 units of Red Land Cotton Quilts and Quilted Shams. The Classic quilts come in white, natural, ticking stripe, blue, or gray, in all sizes of twin, full/queen, and king/California king sizes.



They were manufactured domestically and sold at Red Land Cotton store and online at redlandcotton.com and amazon.com from May 2023 through February 2024 for between $75 and $310.



According to the agency, pieces of broken needles were found inside some quilts and quilted shams, posing a laceration hazard. The firm has received three reports of consumers being jabbed by a sharp metal needle from the product, including one breaking the skin on a consumer's hand.



Natural Mattresses



Buena Park, California -based Innovative Bedding Solutions and Cicero, Illinois-based SBL called back about 1,250 units of GhostBed-branded natural mattresses under model number beginning with 13GBNAT or 'Natural.'



They were made in the U.S. from June 2021 through March 2023, and sold online at GhostBed.com, GhostBedNatural.com and other websites from June 2021 through March 2023 for between about $1,200 and $2,500.



The mattresses violate the smoldering ignition requirements of the federal mattress flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries.



Fischer Sports Ski Boots



Auburn, New Hampshire -based Fischer Sports US called back about 1,460 units of Junior Ski Boots. In addition, about 114 units were sold in Canada. The recall involves RC4 50, RC4 60, and RC4 65 Junior Ski Boots in sizes 21.5 to 27.5. The RC4 50 and RC4 60 were sold in Rhino Grey and Snow colors, while the RC4 65 was sold in yellow.



The products were manufactured in Romania and sold at Ski gear stores nationwide and online from October 2022 through February 2024 for between $200 and $275.



According to the agency, the ski boot cuff can rotate, causing the lock mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer. The recall was initiated after the firm received one report of an incident of the ski boot cuff rotated. But, no injuries have been reported so far.



BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles



China -basede Huenco called back about 1,600 units of BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles due to violation of the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. The BRS bottle is orange with a black cap and was sold in 530mL, 750mL and 1000mL sizes.



The products were made in China and sold at Amazon.com from October 2018 through December 2023 for about $15.



The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children, but no injuries have been reported to date.



Touchat Area Rugs



China-based Touchat called back about 356 units of Touchat large fuzzy area rugs. The rectangular rugs are gray. They were sold at Amazon.com from October 2023 through November 2023 for between $80 and $113.



The recalled area rugs violate the mandatory federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard, but no injuries have been reported to date.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled rugs immediately and contact Touchat for a full refund.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken