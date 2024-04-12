

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District recently announced the discovery of an invasive species of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on Machado Lane in East San Jose. These mosquitoes are capable of carrying viruses that cause dengue, Zika, and yellow fever, making their presence a major concern.



This marks the second instance of Aedes mosquitoes found in the county, following the successful eradication of the initial detection in 2022. However, the origin of these mosquitoes and how they reached a residential area far from major highways and commercial zones remains unknown to vector control officials.



These mosquitoes are around a quarter-inch in size and have black and white stripes on their back and legs. They typically do not travel more than 500 feet from their hatching site and are drawn to stagnant water sources. Workers from the Santa Clara County Vector Control District have set up additional traps in bushes and other cool, damp areas in the East San Jose foothills, which are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.



Residents in these areas are urged to remove and eliminate any stagnant water sources. The county is also requesting permission from nearby residents to inspect their properties for mosquitoes and apply necessary treatments.



Officials warn that if Aedes aegypti establishes itself in Santa Clara County, it could pose a threat to public health and daily life.



Unlike native mosquito species that are most active in the morning and evening, these mosquitoes are active during the day. So, individuals experiencing daytime mosquito bites are advised to contact vector control, as it could be due to Aedes aegypti.



To prevent mosquito bites, it is recommended to use insect repellents containing EPA-approved ingredients like DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Ensure that door and window screens are intact without any tears or gaps to avoid mosquito entry.



