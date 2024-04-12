

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on April 10 suggests that managing gum disease within three months after an AFib correction procedure can potentially reduce oral inflammation and lower the chances of AFib recurrence.



Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is a common issue in the United States, affecting around 50% of adults aged 30 and above, with the risk of gum disease increasing with age according to the CDC.



The lead researcher, Dr. Shunsuke Miyauchi, an assistant professor at the Health Service Center at Hiroshima University in Japan said, 'Proper management of gum disease appears to improve the prognosis of A-Fib, and many people around the world could benefit from it'.



The study compared 97 patients who had undergone catheter ablation for AFib and had received gum treatment with 191 ablation patients who did not receive gum disease care. Catheter ablation is a procedure that involves using heat to destroy a small area of heart tissue causing an irregular heartbeat.



The research found that the severity of gum inflammation was linked with AFib recurrence. During the 8-month to 2-year follow-up period, AFib recurred in 24% of all participants. However, patients who had received gum treatment were less likely to experience AFib recurrence.



The study has some limitations, including a small patient sample size from one center, non-randomized treatment, and lack of follow-up on periodontal status and inflammatory markers post-ablation.



The researchers conclude that more research is needed to understand the mechanisms that link gum disease and AFib. Despite these limitations, the findings suggest that proper management of gum disease could play a crucial role in improving the prognosis of AFib patients and reducing the chances of AFib recurrence.



