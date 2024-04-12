

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, one of the leading AI research organizations, has recently announced the release of the new and enhanced GPT-4 Turbo model. The new model is exclusively available to premium ChatGPT users, including those subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise.



The updated model offers significant enhancements in conversational abilities and surpasses the previous GPT-4 iteration in various tests.



OpenAI has emphasized that the new model, known as 'gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09,' is the latest and most advanced version of the GPT-4 model, providing a better and more engaging experience to users.



OpenAI announced the latest GPT-4 Turbo model release to its premium ChatGPT user base through a statement posted on X (previously Twitter). The announcement highlighted the advancements in the model's math, logical reasoning, coding, and writing capabilities and emphasized that it was trained on publicly available data until December 2023, making it more advanced than the previous iteration of GPT-4 Turbo in ChatGPT, which had data only up to April 2023.



The advanced features of the new model are expected to enable the users to experience a more enhanced and refined conversational experience, making it an ideal choice for users looking for a more advanced and engaging AI-powered assistant.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken