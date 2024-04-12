

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that Covid vaccine is not linked to cardiac deaths in young people.



The study analyzed the Oregon death certificate data for people aged 16 to 30 who had died of heart condition between June 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022, to find that 40 deaths have been caused among people who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



Out of 40 deaths, the CDC noted that three died after 100 days of receiving vaccination, of which two had underlying heart condition and one had an undetermined cause of death.



'The data do not support an association of COVID-19 vaccination with sudden cardiac death among previously healthy young persons,' the CDC concluded.



In 2021, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System stated that mild symptoms of myocarditis, a condition causing inflammation of the heart muscle, were noticed among young male after COVID-19 vaccination. However, CDC found that no fatal death reports were registered.



The health regulator also underscored that the study focused only on deaths within 100 days of vaccination as several 'published data indicate that potential adverse effects associated with vaccinations tend to occur within 42 days of vaccine receipt.'



The CDC's study maintained the importance of vaccination by saying that, 'Studies have shown significant reductions in COVID-19-related mortality among vaccinated persons; during the first 2 years of COVID-19 vaccine availability in the United States, vaccination prevented an estimated 18.5 million hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths'.



