SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Monday said Phase 3 STARGLO study of Columvi met its primary endpoint of overall survival in people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL).
Patients who were treated with Columvi in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin chemotherapy (GemOx) lived longer than those who were treated with MabThera/Rituxan in combination with GemOx.
Columvi has already received accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission to treat people with R/R DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
