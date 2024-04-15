

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Monday said Phase 3 STARGLO study of Columvi met its primary endpoint of overall survival in people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL).



Patients who were treated with Columvi in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin chemotherapy (GemOx) lived longer than those who were treated with MabThera/Rituxan in combination with GemOx.



Columvi has already received accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission to treat people with R/R DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



