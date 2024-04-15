

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recalls of gluten-free cream cheese stuffed mini bagels, broccoli cutlets, and multigrain bread, citing the presence of various undeclared allergens.



New York-based Feel Good Foods' Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels may contain undeclared gluten, while New Haven, Connecticut-based Gracie's Kitchen Inc.'s King Kullen broccoli cutlets were called back for undeclared sesame and wheat allergens.



Further, New Britain, Connecticut-based Roly Poly Bakery recalled multigrain bread for undeclared egg .



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these recalled products.



Feel Good Foods' recall involves Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels with UPC 89903900283 and Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels with UPC 89903900286 packaged in cardboard cartons.



The recall includes all Best By dates, ranging from 5/29/24 to 9/17/25. The Gluten-Free Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels are distributed nationwide through national retailers. The recalled product can be found in the frozen section.



The products may contain undeclared gluten that may be present due to cross-contamination. The recall was initiated after the company received one consumer report of an adverse reaction to gluten.



Gracie's Kitchens' recall involves its 20-ounce packages of King Kullen Broccoli Cutlets with Bread Crumbs and Parmesan. The product comes in a 20-ounce, oven safe tin package with a clear dome top marked with a UPC Code of' 0 8531610145 0' and with effected Sell By dates of: 4/14/24 - 4/21/24.



The recalled cutlets were distributed only to King Kullen Grocery Stores located in Long Island, New York. Specific store locations include: Manhasset, Center Moriches, Bay Shore, Bridgehampton, Shirley, Garden City Park, Eastport, St. James, NY.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a product containing sesame and wheat didn't include the full ingredient breakdown on the ingredient panel.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the issue so far.



Roly Poly Bakery's recall involves 20 ounce loafs of Roly Poly multigrain bread that comes in clear plastic bag marked with product information on top and bar-coded part number 5005-8723 on the bottom and was purchased prior to 04/11/2024.



The recalled Roly Poly Multigrain Bread was sold at Roly Poly Bakery, at Polmart, CT, New Britain Market Place, CT , Bernat's Deli, MA and Golemo's Market, MA.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an audit that a production employee used an egg wash instead of water to apply sunflower or oat ingredients on external product's surface. However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the issue so far.



The company has now suspended the production until CT Consumer Protection and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.



The affected consumers are asked to return the recalled products to the respective places of purchase for full refund.



