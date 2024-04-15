Anzeige
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353
Tradegate
15.04.24
09:30 Uhr
3,614 Euro
+0,162
+4,69 %
Goalkeeping Legend Manuel Neuer Signs as Hisense UEFA EURO 2024 Brand Ambassador for its 'BEYOND GLORY' Campaign

QINGDAO, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense launched its 'BEYOND GLORY' UEFA EURO 2024 campaign today with the 'signing' of Germany's World Cup winning goalkeeper and captain of Bundesliga's FC Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer.

The German international, a FIFA World Cup winner alongside his 11 Bundesliga crowns, joins Hisense as its official campaign Ambassador. The 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by professional footballers aiming for EURO honors and Hisense's commitment to pushing boundaries in the home appliance industry.

Manuel Neuer Signs as Hisense UEFA EURO 2024 Brand Ambassador

Just as goalkeepers like Manuel stand as the last line of defense, Hisense serves as the reliable force behind the scenes, consistently delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled quality.

Five-time International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) 'World's Best Goalkeeper' award winner, Manuel Neuer said, "I am delighted to support the Hisense 'BEYOND GLORY' UEFA EURO 2024 campaign as an ambassador. I am also very much looking forward to the EURO's as the ultimate challenge for the elite of Europe's footballers."

The campaign also highlights Hisense's aim to push its own boundaries, challenging itself with a long-term technological vision in aspiring to ambitious goals and an unwavering commitment to pioneering technology with unparalleled quality in the pursuit of improving everyday life.

As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024 and the pioneer in display technology, Hisense aims to deliver the perfect game-watching experience and smart-life experiences through its cutting-edge TV products and home appliances.

Bob Wang, General Manager of Hisense International Marketing Department, remarked, "We are honored to welcome Manuel as our UEFA EURO 2024 brand ambassador and believe he is the ideal representative for our new campaign. A goalkeeper is relied on by his team to be always there and be totally dependable in helping ensure their success. At Hisense, we strive for a similar aim in our commitment to succeed in improving the lives of our customers with innovative dependable technology."

"This marks the third consecutive UEFA EURO that Hisense has sponsored the event which provides a tremendous opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world."

"As a company we continuously aim to enhance the quality and experience of everyday living. Working with Manuel, we are looking forward to providing fans around the world with an unparalleled experience of UEFA EURO 2024."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386568/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goalkeeping-legend-manuel-neuer-signs-as-hisense-uefa-euro-2024-brand-ambassador-for-its-beyond-glory-campaign-302116535.html

