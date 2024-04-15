

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced the launch in Canada of Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection, the first generic bioequivalent version of Teva's Copaxone 20 mg/mL, indicated for the treatment of patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis. Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL is available by prescription only.



Viatris Canada's Country Manager Jeffrey Long said, 'The launch of Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL marks another significant milestone for Viatris Canada, reinforcing our proven capabilities in bringing complex and difficult-to-manufacture products to market, and furthering our commitment to providing access to high quality medicines.'



