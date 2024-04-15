Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) is removed

On October 13, 2023, the financial instruments of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. On March 14, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release providing updates on a new business direction and proposal for a name change. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (PHLOG B, ISIN code SE0019071812, order book ID 155215) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB