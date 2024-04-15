

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, largely due to a slowdown in food costs, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumers' price index, or CPI, climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in February.



The latest inflation was the lowest since July 2021, when prices had risen by the same 3.0 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.2 percent from 3.2 percent. Similarly, health costs grew at a slower pace of 5.6 percent versus a 6.2 percent surge in February. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in March after a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.



EU harmonised inflation moderated to 3.1 percent in March from 3.5 percent a month ago. Month-on-month, the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent.



