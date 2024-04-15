Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: A2QN2U | ISIN: US91704K2024 | Ticker-Symbol: 8P6
Frankfurt
15.04.24
12:24 Uhr
1,470 Euro
-0,110
-6,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.04.2024 | 14:38
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

urban-gro, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 30, 2024

LAFAYETTE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and other commercial sectors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after market close on April 30, 2024.

urban-gro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that afternoon at 4:30 ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Event Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Numbers: +1-888-506-0062 (U.S.), +1-973-528-0011 (International)
Passcode: 409112
Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, May 14, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (U.S.), +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering replay passcode: 50362.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq:UGRO) is an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision - Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
-or-
Jeff Sonnek - ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Barbara Graham - urban-gro, Inc.
(720) 903-1139
media@urban-gro.com

SOURCE: urban-gro, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
