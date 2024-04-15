

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Monday that it has received an order to supply 14 N163/5.X turbines from Borusan EnBW Enerji, a developer and operator of wind energy projects in Turkiye.



The Delta4000 series turbines are for the 80 MW Pelit wind farm in the Sivas Province.



Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.



The contract also includes a 10-year premium service for the turbines.



The Pelit wind farm is located on a mountain ridge, around 20 kilometers northwest of the Sivas Gurun district.



