

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marex Group plc has launched the initial public offering of its ordinary shares. A total of 15,384,615 ordinary shares are being offered, 25% of which are being offered by Marex and 75% of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders.



The IPO price is currently projected to be between $18 and $21 per share. Marex's ordinary shares are anticipated to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol, MRX.



Marex Group plc is a diversified global financial services platform.



