Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 and Launch of its Revolutionary AirdropX.co Cryptocurrency Platform

NSAV announces record 2023 annual revenue and the launch of AIRDROPx.co

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the results for the year ended December 31, 2023. NSAV reported revenues of $24.3 million in 2023. The Company's Annual Report was filed with OTC Markets on Friday, April 12, 2023.

NSAV also announced today that its AirdropX https://www.airdropx.co/, a cutting-edge platform dedicated to revolutionizing the cryptocurrency airdrop experience, has officially launched to the public. Designed to provide a seamless and user-friendly interface, AirdropX aims to connect cryptocurrency enthusiasts with the latest crypto projects in the rapidly evolving NSAVx.com https://nsavx.com/ blockchain ecosystem Verified NSAVx token holders will receive airdrops in each project listed on Airdropx.co. To verify your NSAVx holding, please visit https://www.airdropx.co/nsavx and fill out the verification form.

Airdrops, a popular marketing strategy in the cryptocurrency space, involve distributing free tokens to holders of a specific cryptocurrency or to users who fulfill certain criteria. The normal cost for an ERC-20 project that has 500 wallet holders, is between $8,500 and $10,000 per send, depending on the price of ETH. With Airdropx.co, projects pay a monthly fee of $3,000 for unlimited airdrops over a 30-day period. This includes a dual pair listing on https://nsavx.com , Wallet holder batch file upload, Wallet verification bot and an in-depth order book on NSAVx. The $3,000 monthly fee is paid directly using the NSAVx token, on the Airdropx.co website. In the event projects do not own NSAVx tokens, they can be purchased directly from the website or by emailing hello@nsavxtoken.com .

NSAV released the following statement, "2023 represents a pivotal chapter in our company's history. In 2024, we remain committed to further enhancing technological innovations and improving the customer experience."

The Company went on to state, "We are thrilled to announce the official launch of AirdropX.co and to introduce a new standard of excellence in the NSAVx.com cryptocurrency airdrop space. With our platform, we aim to empower users with access to the latest airdrop opportunities, while prioritizing security, transparency, and user experience. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or new to the world of blockchain, AirdropX.co offers a gateway to exciting rewards and opportunities."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Media Contact

Organization: Net Savings Link Inc

Contact Person: James Tilton

Website: https://www.nsavholdinginc.com

Email: info@nsavholdinginc.com

Contact Number: +17185698815

Address: 26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair

Address 2: W1K4QW

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Net Savings Link Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com