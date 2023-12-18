Net Savings Link Inc.: NSAV Announces Expansion of its Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, NSAVx

New NSAVx ERC20 Token launches today as main utility and value store for NSAVx.com from Net Savings Link Inc (OTC: NSAV).

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the expansion and upgrade of its new,wholly- owned Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX), NSAVx https://nsavx.com/ digital platform. The platform will be powered by the NSAVx Token, which will be live on Uniswap today, Friday, December 15th, between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm Mountain Time. This Company believes that it is a very exciting time, as its NSAVx Token is positioned to power the entire NSAV technology ecosystem, as its main utility and value store.

The NSAVx platform and Token will bring together years of blockchain technology investment by the Company and serve as a valuable utility for connecting our existing and future Web3 assets. This goal of consolidation and focus on functionality and profit, is at the core of today's launch. The Company is committed to being at the forefront of the Web3 revolution as well as a leader in the future of the IOT (Internet of Things).

The NSAVx CEX is also, in the process of expanding into multiple international jurisdictions. This expansion effort involves several strategies to add required licensing and new functionality. This includes current discussions with potential acquisition targets, partners, and new domiciles and applications. Updates on progress and milestones will be shared as they becomes available.

NSAV's acquisition of the CEX was completed last month and rebranded to operate under the NSAV banner last week. This exciting new platform is the Company's flagship blockchain business in the growing space of curated Web3 assets and secure digital wallets and rewards.

NSAV released the following statement, "The Company looks forward to ending this year with renewed energy and focus. We are thankful for the continued support of our loyal shareholders and look forward to bringing new international clients the best in cutting edge blockchain technologies."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology. Www.nsavxtoken.com

