Montag, 15.04.2024
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
15.04.24
16:24 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,003
-3,10 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0830,11317:00
0,0940,10716:59
Dow Jones News
15.04.2024 | 16:31
104 Leser
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

DJ Superdry plc: Response to media speculation 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation 
15-Apr-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 April 2024 
 
Superdry plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Response to media speculation 
 
 
Superdry plc notes media speculation regarding the possible implementation of a restructuring plan. 
In the Company's announcement on 29 January 2024, it confirmed it was working with advisors to explore the feasibility 
of various material cost saving options to help position the business for long-term success. 
Today, the Company confirms it is in the advanced stages of preparing a restructuring plan which is expected to launch 
in the coming days. However, there is no certainty that such a restructuring plan will be implemented. 
 
For further information: 
Investor relations: 
Matthew Lee  investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747

Media enquiries 

Tim Danaher  superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SPC 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  315717 
EQS News ID:  1880789 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
