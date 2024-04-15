DJ Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Response to media speculation 15-Apr-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 April 2024 Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") Response to media speculation Superdry plc notes media speculation regarding the possible implementation of a restructuring plan. In the Company's announcement on 29 January 2024, it confirmed it was working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options to help position the business for long-term success. Today, the Company confirms it is in the advanced stages of preparing a restructuring plan which is expected to launch in the coming days. However, there is no certainty that such a restructuring plan will be implemented. For further information: Investor relations: Matthew Lee investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 4045959

