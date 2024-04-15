

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (KNCAY.PK), parent company of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY.PK).



Under the agreement, a feasibility study for a strategic alliance in the multifunction printer, office printer, and production printer segments will be conducted, along with the exploration of a potential joint venture, which is expected to be completed in the second-quarter.



The joint venture to be majorly owned by Fujifilm, will coordinate the procurement of raw materials and parts, the company stated.



Currently, Konica's stock is moving up 3.04 percent, to $7.11 on the Other OTC.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken