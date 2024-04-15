

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gas supplier, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Monday announced that it would build two high-capacity, publicly accessible, low-carbon Hydrogen Refueling Stations, having the capacity of fueling a range of vehicles, in Duisburg and Meckenheim in Germany.



The announcement was made after it received a funding from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia to reduce the carbon emissions and contribute towards a sustainable future.



Currently, Air Products's stock is trading at $232.48, up 0.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



